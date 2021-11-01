WATCH | President Cyril Ramaphosa casts his vote in Soweto
President Cyril Ramaphosa has cast his vote at Hitekani Primary School in Chiawelo, Soweto.
Speaking shortly after voting in Gauteng, Ramaphosa, who was accompanied by first lady Tshepo Motsepe, said: “My wife and I have just voted and we are delighted. I’m delighted that finally this is the culmination of our election campaign.”
“It’s been a few weeks of real hard work but I’m glad many South Africans are seemingly excited to exercise their democratic right.
“I went on my usual walk this morning and a number of people I met in the streets were saying they are on their way to vote and this was early as 6.30am. There is a great deal of excitement.”
President Cyril Ramaphosa and the first lady have officially voted.
Chiawelo is the area where Ramaphosa grew up. His sister Ivy still resides at the family home, not too far from the school.
En route to the voting station, the president would have seen the aftermath of service delivery protests which scarred roads in the surrounding area.
These are the scenes of what some Soweto streets look like
Hitekani Primary School, in Chiawelo, Soweto, Gauteng. This is the school where President Cyril Ramaphosa will be voting at at 10:00am.
Political parties are visible outside the voting station.
Tsatsawani Anna Majujwa, 93, from Chiawelo, said she was elated she has voted. She hopes the government will provide jobs for the young.
“I’m sad that today the youth smoke nyaope and we are scared of them as the elderly. I want my party to win,” she said.
Vincent, 48, and James, 39, Mahlangu were also among the early voters. Vincent, who was born with a disability, said he hopes the government will raise the disability grant from the R1,990 he receives every month.
