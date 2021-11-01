Politics

WATCH | The moment DA's Helen Zille hauled from Gqeberha voting station

By Herald Reporter - 01 November 2021

A cellphone video recording has emerged of DA federal council chair Helen Zille being dragged out of the Fernwood Primary School voting station in Bethelsdorp by the police on Monday.

In the one minute video, Zille can be seen being handled by her arm by a police official and being dragged outside the voting station...

