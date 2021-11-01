Thembisa turnout 'worst ever'

Other voters agreed with her, commenting that they said older people would vote for the ANC out of habit, tradition and blind loyalty while younger voters generally saw the EFF as the party they believed best able to bring about a better life.

An IEC official, clearly alarmed by the lack of voters at her very well organised and properly-manned voting station, allowed TimesLIVE to enter the station and see it empty with pristine booths — but would not allow any photographs.

“I don't know where the people are, but I am anyway not allowed to speak to the media,” she said brusquely.

However, at Busy Corner in Republic Road in Thembisa's Ebony Park, the lengthy queue that had formed at the ATM was the envy of voting stations As people from Ebony Park and neighbouring Ivory Park informal settlements lined up, they were all in agreement that voting was nothing more than a waste of time and they had no plans to go and cast their ballots.

“We don't have jobs. Our lives are bad,” said one man, declining to give his name.

People concentrated on their phones and declined to answer when asked their opinion about the elections, while others snickered or turned away and commented that voting was pointless.