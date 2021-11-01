Parties almost come to blows over Bitou voter

A tug of war over a voter led to a scuffle between two party officials in Bitou on Monday, leaving the elderly voter confused about all the attention.

ANC member Nomawethu Gwambi and the Active United Front’s Agcobile Nofele clashed over which party the elderly resident would choose to vote for.

Gwambi alleged that Nofele pushed her, which he denied.

This happened after both parties tried to give the Ward 6 resident a lift to the Simunye voting station.

Gwambi alleged she had been assaulted by Nofele.

“Last month, we applied for special votes for elderly people, including this woman, and she said she would vote for the ANC,” she said.

“The IEC never went to her home to allow her to vote.

“As we arrived with a taxi, the AUF taxi was already there.”

“I told [Nofele] to not argue and fight as it would spark something bigger than this.

“He started shouting and moving towards me, saying uthini mama [ what are you saying mother?] while moving towards me threateningly.

“He then grabbed me by the shoulder and pushed me back,” she said.