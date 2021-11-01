Jacob Zuma says his vote went to the ANC

Former president Jacob Zuma has called on ANC members not to be swayed by political bickering among those jostling for positions of power, adding that what is important is a vote for the ANC.

Zuma was speaking outside Ntolwane Primary School at his ancestral village of KwaNxamalala in KwaZulu-Natal after casting his vote on Monday.

The former president, appearing in public after his release on parole, engaged with ANC members outside the voting station.

He thanked them for their dedication to the party.