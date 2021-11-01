IEC incompetence and bias led to blow-up at voting station, says Zille

It was incompetence and the alleged voter suppression by the IEC that sparked the blow-up between DA federal council chair Helen Zille and the police at the Fernwood Park Primary school voting station on Monday.

This is according to Zille, who in a statement explained the circumstances leading up to her being dragged out of the voting station by a policeman.

In a video that has been widely circulated on social media, Zille is seen being hauled from the premises by a Gqeberha police officer.

Zille said the IEC had failed to conduct a competent and fair election.

“This was only one instance of the IEC’s incompetence. I encountered several today.

“The delays today at the Fernwood Park Primary voting station were clearly deliberate, and scores of voters left without voting in this DA stronghold,” Zille said.

In a lengthy statement published on Facebook on Monday evening, Zille laid the blame for what happened squarely at the feet of the presiding officer and area manager, whom she labelled as incompetent and anti-DA.

“My task today, in Nelson Mandela Bay, was two-fold: greeting voters and ‘walking the queues’.

“Greeting voters is self-explanatory. I enjoy doing it.

“But when long queues start to form, the job of ‘walking the queues’ becomes more important.

“It involves encouraging people to stay in the queue, no matter how long it takes and how frustrated they get, so that they can cast their vote rather than go home,” Zille said.

After deciding to walk the queues, Zille said she tried to suggest that the queue be divided into two — something that was the practice at other stations to help shorten the time.