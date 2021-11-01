IEC incompetence and bias led to blow-up at voting station, says Zille
It was incompetence and the alleged voter suppression by the IEC that sparked the blow-up between DA federal council chair Helen Zille and the police at the Fernwood Park Primary school voting station on Monday.
This is according to Zille, who in a statement explained the circumstances leading up to her being dragged out of the voting station by a policeman.
In a video that has been widely circulated on social media, Zille is seen being hauled from the premises by a Gqeberha police officer.
Zille said the IEC had failed to conduct a competent and fair election.
“This was only one instance of the IEC’s incompetence. I encountered several today.
“The delays today at the Fernwood Park Primary voting station were clearly deliberate, and scores of voters left without voting in this DA stronghold,” Zille said.
In a lengthy statement published on Facebook on Monday evening, Zille laid the blame for what happened squarely at the feet of the presiding officer and area manager, whom she labelled as incompetent and anti-DA.
“My task today, in Nelson Mandela Bay, was two-fold: greeting voters and ‘walking the queues’.
“Greeting voters is self-explanatory. I enjoy doing it.
“But when long queues start to form, the job of ‘walking the queues’ becomes more important.
“It involves encouraging people to stay in the queue, no matter how long it takes and how frustrated they get, so that they can cast their vote rather than go home,” Zille said.
After deciding to walk the queues, Zille said she tried to suggest that the queue be divided into two — something that was the practice at other stations to help shorten the time.
Bringing this suggestion to the presiding officer, Zille said it was rejected ,leading to longer queues at the station.
“I merely timed the process. The shortest time it took to capture an ID number was 30 seconds (because IDs were being manually captured).
“The longest was 90 seconds. Multiplying the average by the number of people in the queue, I calculated that it would take about four to five hours for the people at the back of the queue to get to the front.
“[The presiding officer] then told me to leave the voting station.”
Zille said she left, only to return hours later with the queues even longer.
It was at the second round of walkabouts that the confrontation ensued, leading to her being marched off by police.
“When I made my way to the front of the queue, two of the ANC party agents told me to stop canvassing in the queue.
“I told them I was not canvassing, I was urging people to stay in the queue despite their intense frustration at the inordinate delay.
“She [presiding officer] immediately snapped at me that I was canvassing in the queue.
“I said that was not true and told her not to accuse me of this when she had no evidence to that effect at all.
“A burly policeman, Warrant Officer A Botha, approached and before I could say a word, he instructed me to leave.
“I presented my authorisation and said I had a right to be there.
“With that he instructed me to leave, grabbed me and frogmarched me out of the building.
“I told him to let me go or I would charge him with assault.”
According to Zille, a formal dispute has been lodged with the IEC about the incident.
“If elections lose their credibility in SA, the IEC will have much to answer for. As I experienced today at Fernwood Park Primary,” she wrote.
At a media briefing on Monday night, the IEC said it had not yet received a report about the incident involving Zille.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.