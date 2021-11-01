'I am elated after voting': former president Kgalema Motlanthe

Former President Kgalema Motlanthe has urged all South Africans to vote in Monday's local government elections.

He was speaking after casting his vote in Killarney, Johannesburg.

“I am elated after voting. Voting is a civic duty and all of us should cast our vote, particularly when it comes to local government. It's a hybrid system, you vote for your ward and you vote for PR.

“So all South Africans really should be exercising this right,” said Motlanthe.

He said voting for a ward councillor meant one was voting for someone who could be held accountable.

“There is no reason, really, not to exercise this right, because if for whatever reason you may be disaffected or unhappy with the outgoing councillors, you have a right to choose the one you believe will give you proper services,” said Motlanthe.