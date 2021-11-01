eThekwini presiding officer arrested in alleged vote rigging incident

“This incident, which did not affect voting, is a testament to the inbuilt safeguards in the voting process that also include an active role for party and independent candidate agents.”

This comes after the IEC in KZN said on Sunday that police are investigating an allegation of vote rigging in ward 93, Kusakusa Primary School, in the Mbumbulu area.

This after a presiding officer was allegedly discovered by party agents stuffing marked ballot papers into a ballot box.

IEC KZN communications officer Thabani Ngwira said: “This remains an allegation and SAPS are still investigating.”

He said the IEC would comment further once they had received a report from police.

