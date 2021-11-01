eThekwini could do with a good dose of DA government to clean up after the ANC municipality, says Steenhuisen

DA federal leader John Steenhuisen says the eThekwini municipality could do with a “good dose of DA government to clean up after the ANC municipality”.

Steenhuisen was speaking after he cast his vote at his alma mater, Northwood Boys High School in Durban north, where he urged South Africans to go out and cast their votes in the local government polls.

“I think we had a good campaign in eThekwini and our message that we get things done resonated. A lot of municipalities in this province are in deep trouble, like they are around the country. I think people are looking for some hope and chance.

“They want service delivery — ways to keep the lights on, water in the taps and keep communities safe. They want a government on their side and not spending money on politicians.”