Demarcations mix-up sees voters turned away
Voters, candidates and party agents were left fuming at the Joe Slovo community hall after a demarcations mix-up saw potential voters turned away.
“Many people were turned away because they were told they are no longer in Ward 41 but Ward 36,” Sabisa Zibela, who identified himself as a senior representative for an independent candidate, said...
