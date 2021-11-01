Demarcations mix-up sees voters turned away

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo -

Voters, candidates and party agents were left fuming at the Joe Slovo community hall after a demarcations mix-up saw potential voters turned away.



“Many people were turned away because they were told they are no longer in Ward 41 but Ward 36,” Sabisa Zibela, who identified himself as a senior representative for an independent candidate, said...