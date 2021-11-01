Politics

Demarcations mix-up sees voters turned away

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 01 November 2021

Voters, candidates and party agents were left fuming at the Joe Slovo community hall after a demarcations mix-up saw potential voters turned away.

“Many people were turned away because they were told they are no longer in Ward 41 but Ward 36,” Sabisa Zibela, who identified himself as a senior representative for an independent candidate, said...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

New EP Athletics president in the hot seat with Daron Mann
Parties discuss plans to improve service delivery in Nelson Mandela Bay

Most Read