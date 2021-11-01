De Lille in good spirits as she queues in the rain to cast her vote

The party’s mayoral candidate for Cape Town, Brett Herron, who was part of De Lille’s entourage, is hoping for a “good” outcome.

Herron said he voted first thing in the morning at Kirstenbosch.

“It was an honour to put a cross next to GOOD and we are hoping for a good outcome,” he said. “

“Yes, I’m voting for myself to be elected, I’m voting for our city, but mostly I’m voting for a new path for our city.”

Herron also raised fears that the weather could “suppress the vote”.

“I’m hoping people will come out in their numbers despite the rain because if we don’t vote today, our next chance to change the city’s trajectory is 2026. Let’s not let the rain keep us away.”

