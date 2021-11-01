Classroom torched at KZN voting station over chief dispute

Police have been deployed to closely monitor the situation at the Ntobeko voting station in ward 2 of the Mkhambathini municipality in KwaZulu-Natal after a classroom was set alight on Monday morning.

The voting station is one of 128 in the province which has been identified as high-risk, after ongoing unrest by community members who have vowed not to vote unless their local chief is reinstated.

Inkhosi Skhosiphi Mdluli, of the KwaNyavu Traditional Authority, was removed by provincial government after allegations of misconduct.

Disgruntled community members then prevented eight voting stations from opening at the weekend when special votes were being conducted.