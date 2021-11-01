Ballot papers mix-up leads to voting delays in Gqeberha’s western suburbs

Frustrated voters queuing since early on Monday morning were left waiting in the wind and cold as a number of voting stations in Gqeberha’s western suburbs only opened more than an hour later than they were supposed to.



According to the presiding officer at a Lorraine voting station, the delays were caused by a mix-up resulting in the wrong ballot papers being delivered to some stations...