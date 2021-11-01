Politics

Ballot papers mix-up leads to voting delays in Gqeberha’s western suburbs

Riaan Marais
News reporter
01 November 2021

Frustrated voters queuing since early on Monday morning were left waiting in the wind and cold as a number of voting stations in Gqeberha’s western suburbs only opened more than an hour later than they were supposed to.

According to the presiding officer at a Lorraine voting station, the delays were caused by a mix-up resulting in the wrong ballot papers being delivered to some stations...

