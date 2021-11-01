Politics

Another rocky start, this time in KwaNobuhle

Nomazima Nkosi
Senior council reporter
01 November 2021

It was a rocky start at the Kinikini Street voting station in KwaNobuhle on Monday when people who had queued from early in the morning appeared as having already cast their votes on the IEC system.

For some, they only managed to cast their vote an hour later due to the technical glitches on the new voter management system...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

New EP Athletics president in the hot seat with Daron Mann
Parties discuss plans to improve service delivery in Nelson Mandela Bay

Most Read