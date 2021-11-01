Another rocky start, this time in KwaNobuhle

Nomazima Nkosi

Senior council reporter



It was a rocky start at the Kinikini Street voting station in KwaNobuhle on Monday when people who had queued from early in the morning appeared as having already cast their votes on the IEC system.



For some, they only managed to cast their vote an hour later due to the technical glitches on the new voter management system...