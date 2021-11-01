Politics

ANC lambastes Zille after her removal from voting station

Yolanda Palezweni
Politics Reporter
01 November 2021

The ANC has accused DA federal council chair Helen Zille of hooliganism after she was dragged out of a voting station by a police officer in Bethelsdorp on Monday.

ANC regional task team co-ordinator Luyolo Nqakula said the police officer performed his duty “admirably” by evicting Zille from the voting station...

