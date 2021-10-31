WATCH | ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa ends election campaign on a high

After the local government elections SA communities need to hold a lekgotla to discuss how the country is going to resolve the ongoing electricity problems.

This was ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa’s last commitment on Sunday as he wrapped up his election campaign ahead of voting day on Monday.

“We are going to solve the electricity issue together. We are going to make sure that Eskom provides electricity for the whole of SA. But we must also solve this issue at a local level,” said Ramaphosa.

Addressing a small crowd — which had gathered on an open field in Kagiso on the West Rand — Ramaphosa confessed that he thought he had concluded his campaign on Saturday but he was convinced by premier David Makhura to visit the community.

His last message in an attempt to convince the locals to give the ruling party another chance to govern, was primarily the same, focusing on service delivery issues like water, housing, overflowing sewerage pipes, ageing infrastructure and a lack of employment.

But his main focus on Sunday was a promise to South Africans that load-shedding will soon be a problem of the past. “I heard there are electricity issues, sewerage and unemployment in this area. But I have found that everywhere I have gone around the country that there is a problem of electricity.”