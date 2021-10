Mongameli Bobani’s wife dumps UDM and joins ANC

By Nomazima Nkosi -

The wife of former UDM regional chair and Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani has dumped Bantu Holomisa’s party and joined the ANC.



Flanked by ANC regional leaders such as Itumeleng Ranyele and Mfundo Vena, Bobani signed an ANC membership form to much fanfare in Ward 30 on Friday...