Malema: ‘A government that switches off electricity during matric exams does not deserve your vote’

EFF leader Julius Malema has urged Inanda residents in eThekwini municipality to not vote for a “government that switches off electricity” during the matric final exams.

Malema was addressing his supporters ahead of the local government elections on November 1.

SA is on stage 4 load-shedding until 5am on Friday.

It was moved from stage 2 to stage 4 on Wednesday, the day matrics began their final exams.

Malema said the ANC failed matrics, leaving them to study in the dark.

“Matrics are writing exams, there’s no electricity. You have no jobs and you are the evidence of no service delivery. Remember that when you go vote,” said Malema.

“A government that switches off electricity during the matric exam period does not deserve your vote. We send our revolutionary wishes to the matric class of 2021 for their success despite the failures of the governing party.”