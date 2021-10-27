Pundits predict a political rollercoaster with more coalitions

By Nomazima Nkosi and Yolanda Palezweni

Buckle up — the next five years will be just as bumpy in Nelson Mandela Bay with rocky coalitions as there is unlikely to be an outright winner after Monday’s local government elections.



This is according to some of SA’s leading political analysts when asked for their predictions ahead of the November 1 polls...