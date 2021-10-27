Pundits predict a political rollercoaster with more coalitions
Buckle up — the next five years will be just as bumpy in Nelson Mandela Bay with rocky coalitions as there is unlikely to be an outright winner after Monday’s local government elections.
This is according to some of SA’s leading political analysts when asked for their predictions ahead of the November 1 polls...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.