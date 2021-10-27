Gloves come off in Battle of the Bay
Things get heated as parties vie for support at Herald debate
No punches were pulled on Tuesday night as Nelson Mandela Bay party representatives went head to head in a battle to convince the public to vote for them in next week’s municipal election.
Tempers flared regularly at the Beach Hotel in Gqeberha as representatives debated water, electricity, security and economic development issues in a hybrid event that was also live-streamed on The Herald’s social media platforms...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.