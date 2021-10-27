Gloves come off in Battle of the Bay

Things get heated as parties vie for support at Herald debate

By Nomazima Nkosi and Yolanda Palezweni -

No punches were pulled on Tuesday night as Nelson Mandela Bay party representatives went head to head in a battle to convince the public to vote for them in next week’s municipal election.



Tempers flared regularly at the Beach Hotel in Gqeberha as representatives debated water, electricity, security and economic development issues in a hybrid event that was also live-streamed on The Herald’s social media platforms...