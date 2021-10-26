Last chance to save Nelson Mandela Bay, says Steenhuisen

If the DA doesn't win local election, there will be nothing left to fix after five years, according to party leader

By Simtembile Mgidi -

If the DA fails to take control of Nelson Mandela Bay after the November 1 polls, there will be no chance of fixing the city after a further five years of neglect.



This was according to DA leader John Steenhuisen at the Fairview Sports Centre in Gqeberha on Monday...