Crowd outs 'drunk' man to Ramaphosa while on campaign trail in Limpopo
A man was removed from a group of ANC supporters who had gathered to see party President Cyril Ramaphosa in Polokwane on Sunday.
Shortly after Ramaphosa arrived in ward 31 in Sebayeng village, a man raised his hand indicating that he wanted to address Ramaphosa.
Ramaphosa told the man that he was the only one that was addressing the gathering at that moment.
“Why does it sound like you are drunk? Oh, you have consumed alcohol?” Ramaphosa asked the man, who was among a crowd of about 800 people who had gathered at a sports ground.
The crowd responded “Yes”.
JUST IN: A man, who is presumably under the influence of alcohol, has been removed from the crowd by ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa's bodyguards and the police. Ramaphosa told him: "You should drink cold drink like everyone else." @TimesLIVE @SundayTimesZA pic.twitter.com/OhYaQVnV7r— Amanda Khoza - The Journalist (@MandaKhoza) October 24, 2021
By this stage Ramaphosa's bodyguards and the police had gathered around the man to investigate what was happening.
Ramaphosa told the crowd: “He must drink cold drink, just like the rest of you.”
The man was then manhandled and removed from the crowd.
There were several interruptions while Ramaphosa was addressing the gathering during the second day of the campaign in the Limpopo province.
This is not the first time that Ramaphosa has encountered, seemingly intoxicated ANC supporters. Recently during a campaign in Tshwane, Ramaphosa appeared to lose his temper when the locals spoke over him while he was campaigning.
“Shut up, you are drunk,” he told an unidentified person in the crowd. He also told disgruntled community members to lower their placards, which had noted their dissatisfaction with their local candidate.
On Sunday, after the incident, Ramaphosa continued with his election campaign, reminding the community to get vaccinated so that, “when the fourth wave arrives we are all vaccinated”.
He also told the community that the vaccine was safe and reduced the risk of being hospitalised and dying.
He also told the community to go out in their numbers to vote on November 1, “because I have given you a free holiday.
“If you have a partner, they should remind you to go and vote for the ANC,” said Ramaphosa.