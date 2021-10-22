DA supporters heckle parties at political debate, with some walking out
The DA was almost thrown out of a political debate on Wednesday evening after their supporters continued to heckle rival mayoral candidates at the Chatty Community Centre.
The DA supporters were unruly and kept distracting the speakers at the second session of the Let’s Talk debate organised by the Faith in Action Movement in partnership with the Concerned Citizens of PE Metro (CCPEM)...
