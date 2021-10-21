WATCH | Malema pokes fun at people attending EFF rally in ANC T-shirts

EFF leader Julius Malema has taken jabs at “ANC members” who attended his election campaign in the Northern Cape, saying they are hungry for leadership.

This week, the red beret leader was addressing his supporters ahead of the local government elections when he spotted a few people in attendance who were in ANC T-shirts.

“We are here today. We are happy to see that even members of the ANC have arrived because they know where to find leadership. They have no leadership, they have abandoned their own people ... These people are longing to see leadership,” said Malema.

“When they heard the leaders of the EFF are coming they had to come too because they know where leaders are found. So don’t worry thinking that they’re bothering you, they’e just missing leadership and they can only find leadership in the EFF.

“How can EFF people wear EFF T-shirts and go to an ANC rally? We would never do that because we are proper upstairs. We have our own leaders.”