WATCH | Did the ANC ‘lie’ about one million houses in Alexandra? Mbalula says no
ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula has responded to criticism after he denied President Cyril Ramaphosa promised to build a million houses in Alexandra, Johannesburg.
On Wednesday, a video clip of Mbalula’s interview on eNCA with JJ Tabane went viral.
In the video Mbalula denied that Ramaphosa made a promise in 2019 to build the houses for Alexandra residents.
Mbalula said “it was never one million” and the number was a “figment” of people’s imaginations.
South Africa what more do you need to know that Ramaphosa Anc has nothing to offer? if you were struggling to make a decision coming this Elections Fikile Mbalula and JJ Tabane just did the pots for you. pic.twitter.com/0Vock470eq— Battalion 54 (@54Battalion) October 20, 2021
The video drew mixed reactions online, with many people criticising Mbalula and the ANC.
Mbalula stuck to his statement that Ramaphosa never promised voters a million houses in Alexandra. He claimed the human settlements department had a programme to build a million houses nationwide.
“The president never said government will build one million house units in Alexandra. He said he was with the minister of human settlements who has a nationwide programme to build one million house units in the country. And in Alexandra, we are looking at the issue of land,” Mbalula.
FACTS MATTER: The President never said Government will build 1 Million House units in Alexanda— Fikile Mbalula |VOTE ANC (@MbalulaFikile) October 20, 2021
He said, he was with the Minister of Human Settlement who has a nation wide programme to build 1 Million House Units in the country. And in Alex, we are looking an the issue of land. pic.twitter.com/0d5E4x15FY
In 2019, Ramaphosa, speaking in isiZulu, promised Alexandra residents houses but did not say when they would be built.
“Even here in Alexandra, we are going to build houses. Our people will get houses, we will do that. I am here with the minister of human settlements who has a nationwide programme to build about one million houses in the country,” Ramaphosa said at the time.