Elections during Covid-19: Bring your own pen and don’t forget the mask!
Here are the eight rules voters will have to keep when voting next month
The Electoral Commission (IEC) has issued a list of rules voters should follow when they take to the polls on November 1.
According to the IEC, these rules are aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19 and keeping the public safe while casting their votes.
They come after the IEC said it won’t impose a vaccine mandate on registered voters.
“Rumour has it that you need to be vaccinated to vote in the local government elections. The truth is you do not need to produce a vaccination certificate or be vaccinated to vote,” the IEC said on its social media page.
To keep safe, voters are advised to bring along their own pens to mark their ballot papers.
Safety guidelines introduced for the 2020 by-elections will continue in the upcoming municipal elections.
Here are the eight rules voters will have to adhere to:
No mask, no vote
As per lockdown regulations for all persons in public places, if you don’t have a mask or face cover, the election officials will refuse you entry to the voting station and you will not be able to vote.
Keep your distance of 1.5m
You will need to keep a distance from fellow voters, election officials, party agents and observers at all times while at the voting station.
Wait your turn
Voters will take turns entering the voting station as only a limited number of people may gather inside the venue at the same time.
Liquid sanitiser
Sanitiser will be sprayed on your hands by an election official before you enter and leave the voting station.
Election officials’ safety
They will be provided with masks and face shields to wear in line with government regulations.
Bring your own pen
The IEC urges voters to bring their own pens for filling in forms and marking ballots. Election officials will be sanitising all pens at the voting station after each use.
Inking your thumb
When inking your thumbnail, election officials will check that it is dry before applying the ink, and will ask you to wait a moment before you move on to ensure that the ink has dried before your hands are sanitised on leaving the voting station.
Speaking out
You are advised to politely speak up if people are too close to you, or if anyone’s behaviour makes you feel uncomfortable. Keep yourself and others safe.
Your health and safety is our top priority! Here’s what we’ll do to keep you safe from COVID-19 when you vote #LGE2021 pic.twitter.com/SDPuR7XloG— IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) October 17, 2021