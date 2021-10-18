WATCH | Steenhuisen’s ‘John Vuli Gate’ rendition will have you in stitches

Speaking in a mix of Xhosa and English and dancing on stage, Steenhuisen said the DA will “vula igate (open the gate) for a better future”.

“Many of you know they call me ‘John Vuli Gate’. You know that song.. Let me tell you on November 1 I am going to be John Vuli Amanzi, John Vuli Pompo, John Vuli Khaya and John Vuli Imisebenzi,” said Steenhuisen.

“Together we are going to vula the Steve Tshwete municipality, we are going to vula the gate to put in [DA mayoral candidate] Bosman Grobler and we’re going to vula the gate to put a DA government in there. We’re going to vula the gate for all of you to have a better future because the DA gets things done.”