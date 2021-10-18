Nelson Mandela Bay leadership making schoolboy errors — Lamola

ANC heavyweight says residents want his party back in control

Yolanda Palezweni

Politics Reporter



Describing the Nelson Mandela Bay’s DA-led coalition as a marriage of convenience plagued by a string of schoolboy errors, ANC national executive committee member Ronald Lamola says it is clear that residents need his party to reclaim the metro.



Lamola, the justice and constitutional development minister, was campaigning in the city on Sunday, ahead of the November 1 polls...