Ramaphosa feels the heat on campaign trail in Tshwane, evades media

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa avoided any interaction with the media on Friday after Thursday's hostage drama in which military veterans held ministers Thandi Modise and Mondli Gungubele against their will at the St George's Hotel in Pretoria.

Instead, Ramaphosa focused on campaigning when he visited Tshwane with just over two weeks before the November 1 local government elections.

Joined by ANC national executive committee members Fikile Mbalula, Zizi Kodwa, Aaron Motsoaledi and Pule Mabe, Ramaphosa told residents they should ensure the party regains power in the metro after a dismal showing in 2016.

Before Ramaphosa spoke in searing heat in the Mabopane’s Reatlegile voting district, the ANC’s deputy chairperson in Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi, observed a moment of silence for slain councillor Tshepo Motaung, who was shot 22 times last month.

To those responsible, Lesufi said: “They can run, but you cannot hide. We will find them.”

Ramaphosa told residents that on November 1 “we will see which party will govern Tshwane. Will it be a Mickey Mouse party or a party that knows that it is boss?”

He reminded the crowd — which gave him a warm welcome — that in 2016 people did not go out to vote, which led to the DA-led coalition government.

“If we tell the truth, we are in this trouble in Tshwane because we did not go out and vote. We will accept that in the ANC there was infighting and no one was listening to anybody,” he said.