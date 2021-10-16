Politics

AIM to end lavish funerals for councillors

Yolanda Palezweni
Politics Reporter
16 October 2021

Abantu Integrity Movement (AIM) leader Khusta Jack on Saturday said he would stop the practice of the municipality paying for lavish funerals for councillors should he become Bay mayor after the upcoming polls on November 1.

Jack said this was a wasteful and fruitless expenditure, and families of deceased councillors should take responsibility for burying their loved ones, as is the case with all other employees of the municipality...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

How well do you know Nelson Mandela Bay?
The Herald and NMU Canrad Community Dialogues

Most Read