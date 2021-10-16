AIM to end lavish funerals for councillors

Abantu Integrity Movement (AIM) leader Khusta Jack on Saturday said he would stop the practice of the municipality paying for lavish funerals for councillors should he become Bay mayor after the upcoming polls on November 1.



Jack said this was a wasteful and fruitless expenditure, and families of deceased councillors should take responsibility for burying their loved ones, as is the case with all other employees of the municipality...