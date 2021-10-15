Remedial action will damage my political career, says Madikizela
Any remedial action against Eastern Cape public works MEC Babalo Madikizela based on the public protector report would cause irreparable damage to his political career.
This is one of the arguments Madikizela used in papers filed with the Bhisho High Court on Thursday where he asked for an urgent interdict to stop any action against him. ..
