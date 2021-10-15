Politics is my sole livelihood, Oscar Mabuyane argues in interdict bid

Premium By Kathryn Kimberley -

Describing his political career as his sole livelihood, Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane is desperately searching for another lifeline.



Weeks after he asked the Bhisho High Court to interdict the Hawks from investigating him for corruption, Mabuyane has filed yet another urgent application — this time in a bid to interdict public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane from enforcing the remedial order against him...