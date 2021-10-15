Politics is my sole livelihood, Oscar Mabuyane argues in interdict bid
Describing his political career as his sole livelihood, Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane is desperately searching for another lifeline.
Weeks after he asked the Bhisho High Court to interdict the Hawks from investigating him for corruption, Mabuyane has filed yet another urgent application — this time in a bid to interdict public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane from enforcing the remedial order against him...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.