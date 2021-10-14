Have as many as 10 children, the state will feed them — Julius Malema

There is no shame in bearing as many children as you want — and even if you cannot feed them yourself, the government will do that on your behalf.

This is according to EFF leader Julius Malema, who encouraged unemployed Emalahleni young people to have as many as 10 children each because an EFF government would feed them and pay for their basic education and university fees.

Malema was his usual notorious self — promising honey and milk, this time in Mpumalanga, saying children of poor people would have everything for free when the EFF came into government.

In his view, the young of today were lazy because their grandparents had as many as 10 children each without any social security assistance.

The “laziness” must stop, he said, and young people must reproduce and compete to match their grandparents with many children, because theirs were better circumstances because of taxpayer-funded social welfare.

Any claim that there was no money to pay child support grants was incorrect, charged Malema, who said if the ANC government could blow R500bn Covid-19 relief funds in six months, surely there was money for welfare.

Malema believes that the youth of today must get out of their comfort zone — having as few as three children — because they were worried who will provide for them.