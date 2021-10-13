GOOD on a mission to unblock metro drains
The GOOD party in Nelson Mandela Bay has declared war on blocked drains.
The party also wants to expose the “incompetence” of the municipality in the northern areas and townships...
The GOOD party in Nelson Mandela Bay has declared war on blocked drains.
The party also wants to expose the “incompetence” of the municipality in the northern areas and townships...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.