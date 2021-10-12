Voting day on November 1 will be a public holiday
November 1 will be a public holiday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday.
“The president calls on all registered voters to use the opportunity of the public holiday to exercise their democratic right and civic duty by voting in this election that empowers citizens to elect new leadership and influence service delivery where they live,” the presidency said.
Voting day has traditionally been a public holiday, and it'll be no different this time around, even as South Africans cast their votes on a Monday for the first time.
“Voters are reminded as well that they will be able to cast their votes only at the polling stations in wards where they are registered. In the event that voters may consider travel, they will not be able to transfer their votes to voting stations away from their designated wards.
“The president urges voters to ensure that they adhere to the Covid-19 health regulations as they exercise their vote,” the statement read.
Ramaphosa urged employers to make provision for their employees to vote, as is their constitutional right.
