TIMELINE | From outcry to throwing shade on the way out: Mike Waters and the DA’s Phoenix poster debacle

Controversial posters: October 5

The DA was thrust into the spotlight after pictures of their campaign posters in Phoenix circulated on social media, with many accusing them of fanning racial tension in the area.

The party claimed the posters were to honour those who stood up to protect their property during the July unrest and looting that resulted in 36 people losing their lives in the area.

DA provincial chair Dean Macpherson said the party planned to put up the posters across the city. He said this was fitting as the ANC had called all Durban residents “racist”.

The claim was disputed by ANC provincial spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela, who told TimesLIVE the DA undermined its efforts to promote unity in the region.

Speculation about poster withdrawal: October 6

TimesLIVE reported DA provincial leader Francois Rogers had not signed off the posters and the party held an urgent meeting to discuss how they were approved.

An insider who was in attendance told TimesLIVE Macpherson was the only member of the provincial management committee who knew about the poster. The insider claimed Macpherson said the DA could not afford to lose votes in the Indian community.

Party leader John Steenhuisen defended the posters, saying Phoenix residents were heroes because “they didn’t retreat in the face of danger or hide away like the police service and [minister] Bheki Cele’s people”.

Steenhuisen denied the DA was using those who lost their lives in Phoenix as a political tool.

“The politicking started when Bheki Cele, the ANC’s [former eThekwini mayor] Zandile Gumede and the EFF went into Phoenix and started painting an entire community with one brush.

“The only people who were calling other people racists are the ANC and the EFF. We are saying: don’t paint an entire community with the same brush,” Steenhuisen said.