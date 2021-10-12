DA plans to clamp down on crime with cameras
In a bid to curb crime, Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga said the city would be installing millions of rand worth of cameras across the metro’s crime hotspots.
Bhanga made the announcement on Monday at the Chatty police station, where the DA launched the “Safe Metro” pillar of its campaign ahead of the local government elections...
