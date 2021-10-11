Malema: Parents should put their children before ‘ANC T-shirts’
EFF leader Julius Malema says parents should consider their children’s future when deciding who to cast their vote for in the upcoming local government elections.
Addressing the community in Lekwa Teemane ward in North West, Malema told elders to follow his lead and not vote for the ANC, saying the party was no longer the same.
He claimed their children would “salute” them for making the decision to put them and their future first.
“I want my kids to salute me. When you leave kids in a rainy shack, what do you want them to do? We must say this nonsense stops with us,” said Malema.
“The elderly must not feel bad for not voting for the ANC. It is no longer the same.”
Malema said parents should not let older men take care of their children.
“We don’t want kids to be going around sleeping with old men because they want money. We must put an end to that nonsense by making things easy for them. Councillors must assist the people,” he said
Last week, Malema urged young people to go to school and stop relying on SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) grants.
Malema said Sassa grants are not enough to provide for people, saying the youth must get an education to try to pull themselves out of poverty.
“Even if you get R2,000, it is not enough. The youth must go to school and get an education. The EFF will support them.”
He said social grants are not a permanent solution and government should be doing more to help citizens.
“Being a Sassa beneficiary means you are poor. As government, why do you expect money from the poor? It is wrong. Sassa beneficiaries must be exempted from paying for water and electricity. There must be a database that indicates this in local municipalities.
“That way you will be able to support your children. Water and electricity are expensive.”