Jacob Zuma to be 'welcomed' home with prayer event in Durban

Former President Jacob Zuma will be “welcomed” home after his release on parole and receive prayers from various churches and traditionalists at an event next week in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Jacob G Zuma Foundation said the event will take place on Thursday at the People’s Park in Durban, where “God’s atmosphere will ensure that coronavirus is blown away and not passed on between the attendees”.

Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi, speaking in Johannesburg on Friday, said the prayer was to thank God for a “sterling job” in protecting Zuma.

“This prayer will be about thanking God for the sterling work he has done thus far in protecting [former] president Zuma. This prayer will also be about asking God to continue protecting president Zuma and keeping him safe from the dark forces that want to finish him,” he said.

Manyi could not confirm if Zuma would be at the event.

“Let’s just pray that he is there but the situation is still fluid because president Zuma is still on medical parole, his condition is a fluid condition, so we hope on the day, the situation will be such that the doctors can allow him to be there.”