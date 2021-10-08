Defenders of The People announces mayoral candidate
The Defenders of The People (DOP) handed over two houses to Motherwell residents on Thursday to show that the party means business when it comes to housing delivery.
The handover coincided with the party announcing Tukela Zumani as its mayoral candidate, and the announcement of its ward and public representative candidate councillors...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.