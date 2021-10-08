Cyril Ramaphosa calls Phoenix posters ‘despicable’, hits out at DA’s ‘racist tactics’

The opposition’s KZN chairperson Dean Macpherson apologised on Thursday, saying the party was in the process of removing the posters which “inadvertently caused offence”.

Ramaphosa said: “It is despicable that a political party during an election campaign can feel so threatened that it can resort to racist tactics, but the worst part is when they try to fan the flames of divisions in our nation, of racism and instilling fear in the minds of our people.”

The ANC had sought to unite the nation at all times, he said, “even when we go through huge challenges because the issue of race is a fault line and we always try to close that fault line and appeal to the unity and work for the unity of our people”.

The ANC, he said, was committed to the diversity of the people and “would never as a political organisation try to divide the people of SA along racial lines”.