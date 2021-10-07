Zille dismisses claims she’s in Nelson Mandela Bay to babysit Bhanga
DA federal council chair Helen Zille’s temporary relocation to Nelson Mandela Bay ahead of the November 1 polls is not to babysit the party’s mayoral candidate, Nqaba Bhanga, after his fatal crash but to ensure an outright victory in the city.
Zille was quick to dismiss claims circulating about her stay, saying she was sent to the city by party leader John Steenhuisen. ..
