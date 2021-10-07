'It's created new anger': Jessie Duarte on DA 'heroes' posters in Phoenix

The DA's decision to remove its “racist vs heroes” campaign posters will not shield the party from the consequences of its divisive messaging, says ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte.

“These posters stayed up for a really long time and they created a lot of damage already in the minds of people,” she said.

Duarte campaigned in Phoenix, north of Durban, on Thursday ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's visit this weekend.

DA posters in Phoenix declaring “The ANC called you racist. The DA calls you heroes” went up on Tuesday, resulting in a political firestorm, as they were seen as racially insensitive.