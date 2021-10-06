Malema on Zuma: 'He must choose if he wants to be an activist or pensioner'

EFF leader Julius Malema says former president Jacob Zuma does not know when to stop and should decide whether he wants to stay in politics or enjoy his retirement.

In an interview with the SABC on Tuesday, Malema weighed in on the former president campaigning for the ruling party and urging the masses to vote for it in the local government elections on November 1.

“Zuma doesn't know when to stop. He must accept he is a pensioner. Now he is busy recording videos, he is inviting us back into his life. We have not even commented about his parole.

“He must choose if he still wants to be an activist or if he wants to be a pensioner. If he wants to come back, then he will find us ready for him,” said Malema.

The JG Zuma Foundation shared a video on Tuesday of the former president urging South Africans to vote for the ANC in the elections.