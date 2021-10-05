IEC hits back at 'mischievous' ActionSA over election ballot papers

The Electoral Commission (IEC) will not amend its final draft ballot papers to add ActionSA’s name next to its logo for the November 1 local government elections, despite the party threatening legal action.

It made the revelation on Monday afternoon, after failing to meet ActionSA's 10am deadline to address the issue, or to meet in court.

The commission put the blame squarely on ActionSA.

“The use of registered particulars of a political party in the ballot paper design is intended to obviate ad hoc and arbitrary considerations. The unique identifiers are provided by each political party at the point of application for registration as a party.

“The absence of the abbreviated name of ActionSA on the ward ballots is because, at the point of registering as a party, ActionSA elected not to register an abbreviated name or acronym. ActionSA, in their documents in which they applied for registration as a political party, and which must be publicly lodged in terms of the regulations, responded with a 'Not Applicable' in the space where the political party was required to indicate its abbreviated name,” said IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela.

Herman Mashaba earlier argued that the party does not have an abbreviated name because its full name was already compliant with the IEC’s 8-character limit on abbreviated party names and, thus, the party’s name could always be always used in full.

The party has also contended that, according to the law, there is no provision which limits or empowers the IEC to rely solely on a party’s registration documentation for the construction of ballot papers — “our law remains silent on what information goes into a ballot paper”.