Hlophe, Mkhwebane, Zondo, Maya: Presidency confirms candidates to become SA's next chief justice

Despite 25 people being suggested to become SA's next chief justice, just eight met the criteria for the critical post.

This is according to President Cyril Ramaphosa, who officially released the names of the eight-strong shortlist on Monday. They are:

Western Cape judge president John Hlophe

public protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Supreme Court of Appeal president justice Mandisa Maya;

deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo;

justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga;

former Cape Town city manager Dr Wallace Mgoqi;

Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo; and

advocate Alan Nelson.

Ramaphosa last month invited South Africans to nominate “suitably qualified” candidates for the position, saying the move was intended to promote transparency and enable public participation in the recruiting for the chief justice position. The nomination process closed at midnight on Friday.