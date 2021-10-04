Cyril turns on the charm to woo Nelson Mandela Bay voters
But not everyone is convinced by smooth-talking ANC leader
As President Cyril Ramaphosa campaigned in KwaLanga on Sunday, it was not the ANC leader residents were shocked to see — they were taken aback by the presence of the police.
Residents from the dusty township near Kariega have struggled for years to convince emergency services to respond to their concerns...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.