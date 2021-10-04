Cyril turns on the charm to woo Nelson Mandela Bay voters

But not everyone is convinced by smooth-talking ANC leader

Premium By Nomazima Nkosi -

As President Cyril Ramaphosa campaigned in KwaLanga on Sunday, it was not the ANC leader residents were shocked to see — they were taken aback by the presence of the police.



Residents from the dusty township near Kariega have struggled for years to convince emergency services to respond to their concerns...