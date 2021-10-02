'We pledge to root out corruption in the ANC and government': KZN ANC chair Sihle Zikalala
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal believes SA will not succeed in eradicating the legacy of apartheid and colonialism if the party is not voted into government on November 1.
Provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala on Saturday launched the ANC's manifesto for the upcoming local government elections, assuring the people of KwaZulu-Natal that only leaders committed to service delivery had been fielded as councillor candidates.
“All our candidates have understood and firmly internalised that without a committed leadership of the ANC, SA will not succeed in eradicating the legacy of apartheid and colonialism,” said Zikalala.
He added that while the governing party did not and could not blame all problems of today on the past “the reality is that most of our challenges have their root on the history of oppression and marginalisation of Black people in general and Africans in particular”.
Zikalala said the ANC's purpose in government was to address these challenges and build a society in which the value and potential of any individual cannot be determined by their historical situation.
To achieve progress, the ANC has pledged accountable and transparent local government leaders who will forge partnerships with communities and social partners, including the private sector, to benefit local communities.
“Mayors and councillors will sign performance agreements so that we can effectively measure their performance.
“In addition, mayors, councillors and senior managers will be subjected to lifestyle audits to prevent corruption. We pledge to root out corruption in the ANC and government,” Zikalala said.
While counting ANC successes in the province, Zikalala conceded that the party still had a long to go in eradicating poverty and delivering services.
He outlined the role local government leaders will play in the betterment of communities. This includes quarterly community meetings. To combat water shortages, Zikalala said the province has put together short-,medium- and long-term interventions to ensure sustainable access to water.
“The proposed interventions amount to over R150bn over the next 10 to 15 years. The plan presents opportunities for public-private partnerships to address the water backlog, ageing infrastructure, water leaks. “We can assure you that there is political will to ensure there is universal access to water by 2030,” Zikalala explained.
He added that the ANC government was on track to roll out housing, to root out violence and gender-based violence and stimulate local economies.
“The ANC seeks political power not for its own sake, but to advance the national democratic revolution in favour of blacks in general and Africans in particular,” Zikalala concluded.
TimesLIVE