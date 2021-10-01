John Steenhuisen: ‘Fighting for Cape independence is a waste of energy’

The DA has distanced itself from a proposal to split the Western Cape from SA.

On Thursday, DA leader John Steenhuisen poured cold water on the idea, saying it was a “waste of energy”.

Steenhuisen was leading a march in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town, against what the party said was police minister Bheki Cele’s “safety grab”.

He said people should focus on other things, like policing, taxation, water and electricity policies, instead of trying to break the province away from the rest of the country.

“We’ve said we don’t support Cape Independence, but people should have a right to a referendum to make choices going forward. We believe in a devolution of power to provinces,” he said.

“We think fighting for [Cape] independence is a waste of energy. What we should be doing is focusing on fighting for more powers [at a local level] for policing, transport, economic development, taxation, local government, water and electricity”