Knysna mayor return to ANC ahead of polls
In a surprise move, Knysna mayor Elrick van Aswegen has deserted COPE for the ANC.
He appears high on the councillor candidate list for proportional representatives (PR)...
In a surprise move, Knysna mayor Elrick van Aswegen has deserted COPE for the ANC.
He appears high on the councillor candidate list for proportional representatives (PR)...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.